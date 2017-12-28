BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Access Bank Plc Graduate Executive Trainees Recruitment

Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.

Application are invited for the position below:

Job Title: Executive Trainee

Location: Any City, Nigeria

Job Description

Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry? Would you like to make your passion your career? Are you willing to join us in our journey to becoming a world-class financial institution?

Qualifications

2:1 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank and have completed their NYSC program.

Age: 24 years for Bachelor degree holders; 26 years for lawyers and postgraduate-degree holders from top tier universities.

Requirement

Bachelor’s Degree.

Application Closing Date

7th January, 2018. Method of Application

If the cap fits, ensure you follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Follow us on Instagram @myaccessbankplc

– Follow us on Instagram Step 2 – Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed

– Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed Step 3 – Input password on the application form on the website by clicking on the below lin

CLICK HERE TO APPLY