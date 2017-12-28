BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Access Bank Plc Graduate Executive Trainees Recruitment

Access Bank Plc is a financial institution with presence in 9 countries in Africa and the United Kingdom and in all major cities in Nigeria. Also referred to as the Africa’s Bank of Best Practise, Access Bank operates on a platform of strong ethics, governance and professionalism.
Application are invited for the position below:
Job Title: Executive Trainee
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Job Description
- Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry? Would you like to make your passion your career? Are you willing to join us in our journey to becoming a world-class financial institution?
Qualifications
- 2:1 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank and have completed their NYSC program.
- Age: 24 years for Bachelor degree holders; 26 years for lawyers and postgraduate-degree holders from top tier universities.
Requirement
- Bachelor’s Degree.
Application Closing Date
Method of Application
If the cap fits, ensure you follow the steps below:
- Step 1 – Follow us on Instagram @myaccessbankplc
- Step 2 – Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed
- Step 3 – Input password on the application form on the website by clicking on the below lin