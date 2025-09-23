Ballon d’Or 2025: Complete Winners List From Paris Ceremony

The highly anticipated 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony took place in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet, celebrating the finest achievements in global football. Often regarded as football’s equivalent of the Oscars, the glittering event honored outstanding players, clubs, and managers across multiple categories, with the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or awards taking center stage.

This year’s edition was particularly historic as, for the first time, women’s footballers were recognized with the Kopa and Yashin Trophies, further cementing the sport’s growing inclusivity.

2025 Ballon d’Or Awards: Full List of Winners

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner – Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner – Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona) Men’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Winner – Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City) Women’s Yashin Trophy 2025 Winner – Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea) Men’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner – Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona) Women’s Kopa Trophy 2025 Winner – Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona) Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner (Best Coach) – Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 Winner (Best Coach) – Sarina Wiegman (England National Team) Men’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner – Paris Saint-Germain Women’s Club of the Year 2025 Winner – Arsenal Gerd Müller Trophy 2025 Winners – Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal) & Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona) Sócrates Award 2025 Winner – The Xana Foundation

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembélé Shines

Ousmane Dembélé, the French forward from Paris Saint-Germain, was awarded the Men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. Dembélé’s incredible 2024/25 season, in which he spearheaded PSG’s historic quadruple, earned him football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

The top finalists included Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona), who finished runner-up, and Vitinha (Portugal, PSG) in third place. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool) and Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona) completed the top five.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025: Aitana Bonmatí Claims Historic Third

Barcelona and Spain’s midfield maestro Aitana Bonmatí lifted the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive year. Bonmatí’s consistent brilliance for both club and country has firmly established her as the standout talent in women’s football.

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal) secured second place, while Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal) took third. Other top contenders included Alexia Putellas and Chloe Kelly.

Yashin Trophy Winners 2025

Men’s Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, who excelled for PSG in their Champions League triumph before his transfer to Manchester City, was named the world’s best goalkeeper.

Women’s Yashin Trophy: Chelsea and England shot-stopper Hannah Hampton made history by becoming the inaugural winner of the Women’s Yashin Trophy, recognized for her stellar performances both internationally and domestically.

Kopa Trophy 2025: Rising Stars Shine

Men’s Kopa Trophy: Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal clinched the men’s award, becoming the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy twice in succession.

Women’s Kopa Trophy: Barcelona’s Vicky López became the inaugural winner of the Women’s Kopa Trophy, reflecting her outstanding talent and future promise in women’s football.

Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025: Best Coaches Honored

Men’s Coach of the Year: Luis Enrique guided Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League crown and a dominant domestic campaign, earning him the Johan Cruyff Trophy.

Women’s Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman, who led England to back-to-back UEFA Women’s Euro titles, received recognition as the best coach in the women’s game.

Clubs of the Year 2025

Paris Saint-Germain secured the Men’s Club of the Year award after conquering both Europe and France, marking a golden era for the Parisian giants. In the women’s category, Arsenal were crowned Women’s Club of the Year following their memorable triumph in the Women’s Champions League.

Gerd Müller Trophy 2025

This award recognized the best strikers in the game. Viktor Gyökeres of Sweden, who impressed with Sporting CP before moving to Arsenal, was honored on the men’s side. Ewa Pajor of Barcelona became the first woman to win the Gerd Müller Trophy.

Sócrates Award 2025

The Sócrates Award, which honors social and humanitarian contributions, was awarded to the Xana Foundation. The accolade was accepted by patron Sira Martinez.