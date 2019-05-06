AXA Mansard, Uber Partner on Safety Workshop for Drivers

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA Group, one of the global leaders in insurance and asset management, collaborated with Uber in conducting a safety workshop for Uber drivers. It was to make rides safer and more secure for driver-partners and riders as a form of value-added service to Uber partner drivers.

The workshop which held in Lagos and Abuja respectively, was part of Uber’s week-long Safety-Week initiative aimed at amplifying and restating its ‘Safety Never Stops’ narrative of making rides safer and more secure.

Commenting on the event, Mrs Latifah Aliu, Head, Partnerships Group, AXA Mansard Insurance said, “We at AXA Mansard are excited to be a part of the initiative that seeks to enlighten Uber partner drivers on safety measures and principles. We seek to reinforce our commitment to our partners, especially as we seek to drive our “Payer to Partner” initiative. We hold our customers’ interest at heart always and conducting this safety workshop is a means of expressing our dedication towards ensuring a safer lifestyle for all our customers.

“The workshop included various sessions facilitated by different law enforcement agencies highlighting different topics ranging from partner driver’s duties and responsibilities on the road to how and where to obtain legitimate documents to the use of the Uber’s in-app safety features. We also had some doctors and nurses train participants on healthy living and stress management, while a health check was held for partner drivers. We remain resolute to seeing an accident-free Nigeria even as we empower our customers to maintain a safety lifestyle always”, she added.