Atiku Commends Buhari On June 12 Declaration

Former vice-president and 2019 presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The president had on Wednesday changed the date for the event from May 29 to June 12 in honour of the late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was annulled by then military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

“I rejoice with the Abiola family over the recognition bestowed on its late patriarch, Chief MKO Abiola; my friend & political ally & acclaimed winner of June 12 1993 elections, better known as June 12,” Atiku wrote on his Twitter handle.

“The symbolic honour done his memory and the struggle he died for is commendable.”