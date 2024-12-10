FG Reviews Health Ministry’s Performance, Highlights Progress On Renewed Hope Agenda

The Federal Government reviews the performance of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for the first to third quarters of 2024, showcasing advancements in the Renewed Hope agenda.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, announces this update on Monday through his official X handle.

“With all due sense of responsibility, today we review the performance assessment of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for the first to third quarters of 2024,” he states.

Advancing National Health Objectives

The review session, led by Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy, Performance, and Delivery, evaluates the Ministry’s achievements under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (NHSRII).

Dr. Pate emphasizes that the Ministry’s strategy is rooted in the 2014 National Health Act, which now receives renewed attention to enhance implementation. He highlights the shift toward action-oriented approaches, prioritizing real-time feedback and tangible outcomes over traditional planning.

“We are driving a holistic reform agenda to create a national health system that is equitable, effective, efficient, and sustainable,” he explains.

Despite challenges, the Minister notes significant progress in reducing physical and financial pain for citizens while advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He describes the approach as balancing immediate impact with the groundwork for long-term transformation.

Addressing Challenges and Future Goals

Dr. Pate acknowledges existing gaps, including high maternal mortality rates in certain regions. He identifies 172 local government areas responsible for half of the nation’s maternal deaths, stressing the importance of targeted interventions to make measurable progress.

Looking ahead, the Ministry focuses on scaling innovative solutions and strengthening partnerships to ensure access to quality healthcare for every Nigerian.

“With the support of our partners and the trust of Nigerians, we remain dedicated to delivering a health system that serves everyone and fulfills the transformative vision of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he concludes.

Key Insights