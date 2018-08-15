ASLM Releases Speaker Line-Up For Abuja Conference In December

As the date of the 2018 edition of the African Society for Laboratory Medicine Conference (ASLM) draws near, the body has released the list of speakers who will address the attending delegates.

The list includes: Senior Director of the Diagnostic Services at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dr. Trevor Peter; Director of African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong; Founder and Director of the International Centre for AIDS Care and Treatment Programs (ICAP), Dr. Waafa El Sadr, and South Africa’s National Health Laboratory Service official, Dr. Wendy Stevens.

Other speakers who will be facilitating on-going dialogues at ASLM 2018 include: Prof. Alimuddin Zumla, Dr. Caroline Jehu-Appiah, Dr. Ogobara Doumbo, Dr. Rebecca Martin, Dr. Chewe Luo and Prof. Oyewale Tomori. Also included in the speaker line-up are Dr. Jay Varma, Dr. Philip Onyebujoh, Dr. Merawi Aragaw, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Dr. Abdourahmane Sow, Dr. Djoudalbaye Benjamin and Prof. Iruka Okeke.

The conference will be chaired by co-founder and the Executive Director of the International Research Centre of Excellence at the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Prof. Alash’le Abimiku. She is a Professor at the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Preventing and Controlling the Next Pandemic: The Role of the Laboratory’. From December 10 to 13, 2018, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, will play host to hundreds of delegates from across Africa. This is the first time the conference will be held outside Cape Town, South Africa, where the first three editions were staged.

The 2018 ASLM conference will feature plenary sessions on pandemic threats, laboratory response and partnership synergy. The event will also feature presentations, poster sessions, special sessions and symposia. The Roundtable discussions will focus on topics such as leveraging and sustaining networks for disease response in Africa; data intelligence, biological specimen repository for outbreak response, role of National public health institutes in pandemic response and Africa regional laboratory networks.

Commenting on the speaker line-up, Prof. Abimiku said: “This year’s set of speakers were specially chosen because of how passionate they are about changing the narrative around public health laboratories. They are experts and professionals who have left indelible footprints in their various health fields. Participants who attend the event will be exposed to modern collaborative techniques in the field of laboratory science.”

ASLM is an independent, pan-African professional body that coordinates, galvanises and mobilises relevant stakeholders towards improving access to world-class laboratory services. The headquarters of the body is Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and it serves all African countries. It is endorsed by the African Union.