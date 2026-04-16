Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after UCL semi-final qualification

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 16, 2026

Key Points

Arsenal reach Champions League semi-finals after 1–0 aggregate win

Mikel Arteta praises team’s resilience despite poor performance

Gunners set to face Atletico Madrid in last-four clash

Main Story

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised his side’s resilience after they secured a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, despite a nervy goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon that sealed a 1–0 aggregate victory.

The Gunners delivered an underwhelming performance at the Emirates Stadium, struggling to assert control for large periods. Sporting Lisbon came closest to breaking the deadlock when Geny Catamo’s first-half volley struck the post.

The result continues a mixed run of form for Arsenal, who have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. However, Arteta insisted the ability to grind out results under pressure reflects the team’s growing maturity.

Arsenal were without key players including Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Jurrien Timber due to injury, forcing tactical adjustments. Declan Rice’s performance stood out, with the midfielder completing 94 minutes despite fitness concerns.

What’s Being Said

“We are not perfect, but there is value in what the players have done. It’s about how you compete when you want to win titles,” said Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager.

“Declan had no chance to play, but he gave everything for the team. That shows leadership,” Arteta added.

“We are making steps that haven’t been done at this club for 140 years,” he noted, referencing the club’s historic back-to-back semi-final appearances.

What’s Next

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals

First leg scheduled for April 29 in Madrid; return leg on May 5 in London

Arsenal also face Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash this weekend

The Bottom Line: Arsenal’s progression may lack stylistic brilliance, but their ability to deliver results under pressure signals a team increasingly built for high-stakes competition.