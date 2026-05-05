Arsenal Gain Title Advantage After Man City Slip at Everton

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

Manchester City draw 3-3 with Everton FC

Arsenal FC now control Premier League title race

Jeremy Doku scores late equaliser

City fall five points behind Arsenal

Main Story

Arsenal have seized control of the Premier League title race after Manchester City were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Everton, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side facing an uphill battle.

City appeared on course for victory after a dominant first-half performance culminated in Jeremy Doku’s opener. However, a collapse after the break allowed Everton to surge ahead.

Thierno Barry scored twice for Everton, with Jake O’Brien also finding the net as City’s defensive frailties were exposed.

City responded through Erling Haaland before Doku salvaged a point with a stoppage-time strike.

What’s Being Said

The result has shifted momentum firmly towards Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, who now needs three wins from their remaining fixtures to secure a first league title in over two decades.

For City boss Pep Guardiola, the defensive errors that led to Everton’s goals will be a major concern at a critical stage of the season.

What’s Next

Arsenal face a crucial run-in against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace, while City must win their remaining matches and rely on Arsenal slipping to retain any realistic title hopes.