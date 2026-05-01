Supreme Court restores ADC leadership under David Mark

Key points

Supreme Court reinstates leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Judgment affirms rule of law and internal party democracy.

ADC pledges commitment to unity and credible political alternatives.

Main story

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has restored the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under David Mark, in a ruling described as a significant boost to democratic governance.

The court’s decision reaffirms the rule of law and underscores the importance of due process in resolving internal disputes among parties.

The ADC, reacting to the judgment, described it as a victory for democracy and a validation of lawful leadership within the party.

The issues

The leadership tussle within the ADC had raised concerns over internal party democracy and the role of the judiciary in resolving political disputes.

The ruling underscores the significance of legal frameworks in maintaining order and integrity within political institutions.

What’s being said

The party stated that the judgment reinforces democratic values and strengthens confidence in Nigeria’s judicial system.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to unity, internal democracy, and offering Nigerians a credible, people-focused political alternative.

“Hope is alive. Democracy stands. Nigeria moves forward,” the party stated.

What’s next

With the leadership dispute resolved, the ADC is expected to consolidate its internal structures and reposition itself ahead of future political engagements.

Bottom line

The Supreme Court ruling restores stability within the ADC, reinforcing the rule of law and strengthening democratic processes in Nigeria.