Army Launches Investigation Into Soldier Accused Of Killing Driver At Ondo Checkpoint

The Nigerian Army has commenced a disciplinary investigation into the conduct of a soldier accused of causing the death of a commercial bus driver at a military checkpoint in Akunu, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Major Njoka Irabor, disclosed this in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Nigerian Army on Thursday.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 13, 2025, when the driver, who was en route from Akure to Abuja, experienced mechanical problems near the Akunu military checkpoint. The situation reportedly escalated after passengers demanded a refund of their transport fare and requested the assistance of a soldier stationed at the checkpoint.

“The soldier, in responding to the passengers’ call, acted in an unprofessional manner, leading to a confrontation with the driver,” the statement read. “The altercation resulted in physical contact that contravened the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct governing military operations at checkpoints.”

Major Irabor stated that upon learning of the incident, the 32 Artillery Brigade promptly evacuated the driver to a nearby medical facility and took full responsibility for his treatment. The victim was later referred to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure, and subsequently to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he tragically passed away on Monday, October 14, 2025.

The Army expressed deep regret over the incident and conveyed its condolences to the family of the deceased. It also assured the public that the implicated soldier would face appropriate disciplinary action.

“As a disciplined and professional institution, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to ensuring justice is served,” the statement read. “The soldier involved will face the full consequences of his actions, and the outcome of the disciplinary process will be made public.”

The statement further disclosed that officials of the 32 Artillery Brigade had visited the deceased’s family and the Ondo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to express condolences and pledge support.

“The Brigade has undertaken to cover burial expenses and provide welfare assistance to the bereaved family to prevent disruption to the education of the late driver’s children,” the Army stated. It also confirmed that liaison officers remain in close contact with the family as burial arrangements continue.

The Ondo State Government, according to the statement, has commended the Army’s swift intervention and pledged to collaborate with military authorities to ensure the welfare of the deceased’s dependants.

Incidents of alleged abuse of power by security personnel at checkpoints have long sparked public concern in Nigeria. In 2020, for instance, a soldier was reported to have shot dead a motorist, Joseph Pessu, in Warri, Delta State, after he failed to stop at a military checkpoint during a COVID-19 lockdown.

Civil society groups have since renewed calls for stricter accountability mechanisms and a zero-tolerance policy on human rights violations within the armed forces.