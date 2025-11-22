Funke Akindele’s Curvy New Look Sets Social Media Spinning

Nollywood star Funke Akindele has set social media abuzz after appearing in viral videos with an unusually curvy figure, sparking widespread speculation about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery. Clips showing the actress with exaggerated hips and a fuller backside circulated across platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at her sudden transformation.

However, the change is purely for a role.

Akindele later revealed that the look is part of a promotional campaign for her upcoming film Behind The Scenes, in which she plays Adetutu Fernandez, a character she describes as having “the body of a goddess.” In one of the videos, she introduces herself in character, saying she spent a fortune to achieve the new figure.

The actress has continued to play along with the narrative, sharing additional content and teasing her audience as anticipation builds for the film’s release. A themed runway video also showcased the film’s cast, which includes Scarlet Gomez, Wandi and Handi, Uche Montana, Tobi Bakare, Ini Dima, Mr Macaroni, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Chatta and Iyabo Ojo.

Akindele’s playful transformation has drawn humorous reactions from colleagues. Deyemi Okanlawon joked, “This one na Akowonjo BBL!” while Mo Bimpe wrote, “Mama! Hipsy funky.” Bisola Aiyeola added, “Aunty Funke, these hips are speaking volumes,” and Broda Shaggi commented that the hips were “fresh out of booty from Doctor Shaggi and Nurse Kiekie.” Janemena also chimed in, describing the look as “so hipsy, momma.”

The comical stunt has continued to fuel conversations online as Akindele ramps up promotion for the film.