Yemi Alade Reveals Rampant Sexual Harassment In Nigerian Music Industry

Afrobeats star Yemi Alade has opened up about the sexual harassment she faced early in her career, saying predatory behavior from industry gatekeepers nearly forced her out of music. Speaking on the Swift Conversations podcast on Friday, Alade described harassment as rampant for emerging artists, often coming from older male executives who used their positions to make inappropriate demands during meetings, studio sessions, and contract discussions.

She recounted a disturbing incident in which a managing director ran his hand up her thigh under a meeting table while discussing her career prospects. Alade said experiences like that left her shaken and questioning whether she could continue in the industry.

She credited her resilience, a supportive team, and personal boundaries for helping her navigate an entertainment culture that preys on young women. Alade urged emerging artists, particularly women, to protect themselves and speak out when confronted with inappropriate behavior.

Alade explained, “In those beginning days, all I thought I needed was just my talent because that’s what I have. I didn’t have a bank account full of money I could use to sponsor myself. I just had a talent and a zeal and a promise that I made to myself and a promise I believed God made to me. So, I always tried to show up.”

She added that she often faced situations where executives sought more than her talent. “Many times, from business meetings to studio sessions to even winning certain awards, you meet maybe the managing director or any other executive, and they are trying to rub your thighs under the table. I was just a teen. I had to decide if music was what I wanted to do because the sexual harassment was becoming too rampant. But something in me told me to keep pushing my talent. So, I still showed up. If a door was left open for me, I would walk in. If it was shut in my face, I would walk away.”

Alade’s account underscores ongoing concerns about sexual harassment in Nigeria’s music industry and the challenges young women face while trying to succeed in the field.