Apple Unveils Liquid Glass Interface In iOS 26 As Part Of Sweeping Redesign Across Devices

For the first time in over ten years, Apple has launched a significant overhaul of its mobile and desktop operating systems, introducing a refreshed user interface known as “Liquid Glass” with the upcoming iOS 26 release. This groundbreaking update will span not only iPhones but also iPads, Macs, and other Apple platforms, heralding a unified aesthetic and functional upgrade across the company’s ecosystem.

Revealed during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, the new iOS 26 software will be available to the public later this fall. However, early access has been granted to developers and select media representatives, offering a closer look at the next generation of Apple’s software innovations.

From iOS 18 to iOS 26: A New Naming Convention

Apple is officially transitioning its software naming format, aligning version numbers with the year of release. Thus, the operating system formerly expected to be iOS 18 will now launch as iOS 26. This change applies across the board: iPadOS 26, macOS 26 (dubbed “Tahoe”), and other variants will all follow the same structure, mirroring model-year naming conventions seen in the automotive industry.

Introducing the Liquid Glass Design Language

Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” visual language introduces a translucent and reactive interface. This shift blends the tactile realism of earlier iOS versions with the modern minimalism introduced in iOS 7. Menus and icons now exhibit a semi-transparent, frosted look with subtle gradients and rounded contours. The interface responds dynamically to user interaction, with buttons and panels morphing based on activity.

The design will support both light and dark modes, and a new all-clear mode adds a translucent overlay throughout the UI for a sleeker aesthetic. Liquid Glass isn’t limited to mobile devices—it’s being deployed uniformly across Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, marking Apple’s first full-system visual integration.

Real-Time Translation and AI Integration

Among the standout features in iOS 26 is the introduction of real-time voice and text translation across Messages, FaceTime, and standard calls. With this update, users will hear spoken language translated on-the-fly and see live subtitles, even when calling non-iPhone users—provided the device supports Apple Intelligence (starting from iPhone 15 Pro and later).

Supported languages include English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and simplified Chinese. Apple appears to be stepping up where competitors like Google have stumbled, attempting to deliver a seamless multilingual communication experience through machine learning and AI.

Enhanced Camera Controls and Revamped Photos App

The Camera app is now more intuitive, offering a swipe-based interface to toggle between photo and video modes, with additional tools accessible via hidden menus. Meanwhile, the Photos app reintroduces clearly labeled tabs for Libraries and Collections—features that many users missed following their removal in iOS 18.

Group Messaging Just Got More Social

iOS 26 adds extensive customization for group messages, including user-defined or animated dynamic backgrounds that sync across devices. Polling features are also embedded in group chats, enabling users to vote and suggest options collectively—perfect for coordinating plans or making decisions.

Real-time typing indicators in group threads enhance the conversational flow, especially in family or social group settings.

Improved Spam Management and On-Hold Assistance

Messages from unfamiliar numbers will now be automatically sorted outside your primary inbox, offering the option to screen or ignore them. For incoming calls from unknown contacts, a new voice assistant will prompt callers to state their name and purpose before your phone rings.

Another notable feature, Hold Assist, detects when you’re on hold and offers to stay on the line for you. When a representative returns to the call, the system notifies you and informs the agent that you’re rejoining.

At-Home Karaoke, Smarter CarPlay, and Visual Intelligence Upgrades

Apple Music now transforms your iPhone and Apple TV into a karaoke setup. Your phone can be used as a microphone, with lyrics and animated visuals enhancing the experience. Friends can react with emojis or queue up the next song directly from their devices.

CarPlay receives a streamlined interface that keeps essential functions like navigation visible, even during incoming calls or alerts. It now supports widgets and live activity updates, such as tracking flight statuses.

In the Wallet app, redesigned boarding passes allow users to access flight details and share live travel updates with friends and family.

Visual Intelligence gets a boost in iOS 26. Screenshots can now be used to access Apple’s AI features. Whether it’s extracting details from an event poster or identifying a product from a social media post, Apple is expanding the contextual capabilities of its AI systems to rival Google’s Circle to Search.

Apple Launches Unified Games App and Hints at a Smarter Siri

Gamers will appreciate the new Games app, which unifies Apple Arcade titles, multiplayer invites, performance stats, and leaderboards in one convenient hub. Challenge mode enables competitive play with friends in single-player games, with full support across iOS and macOS.

However, Apple’s AI-powered Siri upgrade remains under development. Apple confirmed that the enhanced version of Siri—which will leverage deeper context awareness and visual input—is not yet ready for public release. More information is expected later this year.

iPads and Macs: Power Features for Productivity

iPadOS 26 is set to transform iPads into more viable laptop alternatives. Users can expect windowed multitasking with floating, resizable app windows. A visible menu bar and macOS-style window controls (including the familiar red, yellow, and green buttons) further narrow the gap between iPads and Macs.

macOS 26 will also feature an upgraded Spotlight tool, allowing users to take immediate actions like launching recordings or sending messages. Clipboard history and customizable Quick Keys offer even more flexibility for power users.

The Shortcuts app gets smarter with contextual triggers, such as connecting to external monitors or executing tasks based on time or system events. Apple Intelligence can now power text summarization and image generation within Shortcuts workflows, streamlining automation for professional users.

How to Get iOS 26 Before the Official Release

Developers already have access to iOS 26, with public beta versions slated to launch next month. General users can expect the stable release in September. Although public betas are typically reliable, they may still contain bugs. Interested users can opt into the public beta by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates > Public Beta.