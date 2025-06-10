Tems To Headline Halftime Show At FIFA Club World Cup Final

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, will headline the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA Club World Cup final. The landmark performance is set to take place on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New York.

Joining Tems on stage are Colombian superstar J Balvin and American pop sensation Doja Cat, creating a global lineup for what promises to be a groundbreaking musical moment in sports history. The show is being produced by Global Citizen and will be broadcast live and free on DAZN.com, giving fans across the world a front-row seat to the celebration.

In a statement on Global Citizen’s website, Tems expressed her excitement about the opportunity:

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait. See you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!”

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, also confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Pleased to announce that @temsbaby will be performing at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday 13th July at MetLife Stadium. A huge thank you to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans. This is the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition and we are proud and honoured to be a part of it.”

The event aims to raise over $100 million for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports educational initiatives and FIFA’s Football for Schools program in more than 200 countries. According to Global Citizen, $1 from every ticket sold for Club World Cup 2025 matches in the U.S. will be donated to the fund.

“With performances from artists across Africa, South America, and North America, this event reflects Global Citizen’s core belief: that music and unity can help solve the world’s greatest challenges,” the organization stated.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is expected to be the largest global club football tournament to date, with millions of viewers tuning in around the world.