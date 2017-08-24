A new reality for the African real estate industry, which has faced a number of geo-political and economic challenges over the last few years, is starting to emerge, and investors and developers have already started to look into how they can best redefine this new property landscape.

Key Questions Covered in Press Conference:

Leonard Michau, Head – sub-Saharan African Operations at Broll Property Group

Once the darling of African real estate, the sentiment for West Africa has been largely negative over the last two years- is this narrative changing and can we expect Nigeria and Ghana’s real estate markets to start growing again?

Bronwyn Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, GRIT Real Estate Income Group, Mauritius

Grit recently completed a successful USD121 million capital raise. What are new and existing equity providers looking for and is their profile changing? Is there still appetite from London, Europe and the far east and are African pension funds becoming more accessible?

Selwyn Blieden, Head of CPF Coverage: Rest of Africa – Barclay’s Africa group (CIB), South Africa, Barclays Africa Group (CIB), South Africa

Which sectors are providing the most promise of growth and sustainability? How do the LTV’s differ cross sector and what assets are lenders finding most defensive?

Where: Online

When: Thursday, August 24 at 11:00 GMT+2 (Time converter: http://APO.af/5Aq6wV)

Who:

Why: API Summit & Expo 2017 Presenting a New Chapter for African Real Estate

Language: English

Conference Overview

The Africa Property Investment Summit and Expo (API) is Africa’s largest and most premier real estate event. It connects the most influential local and international Africa property stakeholders, driving advancement and investment into a wide range of real estate and infrastructure projects and developments across the continent. Under the “Developing Africa’s New Reality” the API Summit & Expo 2017 will focus on the following:

Key themes:

African real estate investment and development models realigned The move towards convenience retail malls Increasing influence of Pension Funds Debt restructuring and renegotiation of leases Lowering of company and construction costs Effective project delivery and mitigation of in-country risks Alternative debt and equity funding The importance of urban design, land registry and valuations in shaping the African cities of tomorrow

Key Topics:

The new terrain: African real estate investment realigned Insider’s guide to construction costs & procurement in Africa Cracking the code: capital raising & new debt for African real estate The seismic shift: African pension & sovereign fund capital moving from stock markets to real estate investments Cameroon: Africa’s new hotspot? Designing for density and overcoming the overcrowding issue: How can African cities become more economically dense — not merely crowded? Expansion, retreat or entry: where to next for Africa’s retailers?

Key Speakers:

Derrick Roper, Chief Executive Officer, Novare Equity Partners, South Africa Peter Rotich, Pensions Administration at TelPosta Pension Scheme, Kenya Louis Deppe, Partner, Actis Africa Limited, South Africa Peter Maila, Investment Director, CDC Group, UK Somik Lall, Global Lead for Territorial & Spatial Development, World Bank, United States of America Paul Onwuanibe, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Group, Nigeria Maurice De Villiers, Divisional Director, Real Estate Development, Woolworths, South Africa Archbishop Anthony Muheria, Archdiocese of Nyeri & Apostolic Administrator of Kitui & Machakos Dioceses, Kenya Thapelo Tsheole, Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Stock Exchange Mike Collini, Vice President: Development, Sub-Saharan Africa, Hilton Worldwide