APCON Calls Out Unlicensed Advertising Agencies in Nigeria

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has issued a warning to advertising agencies that are working in Nigeria without license. The council also warned that advertisers who patronise and engage un-licensed agencies for business are working against the law and will be prosecuted.

To avoid confusion on licensed or un-licensed firms, the Council through its Ag Registrar/CEO Ijedi Iyoha promised to make the list public.

Iyoha also assured that the council will inform Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, ADVAN and other relevant stakeholders on its resolve to prosecute un-licensed agencies after May 1, 2018.

“The question is for how long we will keep condoning those that are not willing to be licensed. We met as a committee and we agreed that come May 1, 2018, we will come up with publication of those that have been licensed and those that are yet to be licensed.

“We are saying that it is now illegal for advertisers to engage agencies that are not registered with APCON for any advertising business. We expect them to make use of those that are duly and legally registered with APCON. The advertisers will be sanctioned if we find them wanting because it will be illegal business”, Iyoha said.

She encouraged all the agencies to come to APCON and check their corporate status for membership. According to her, the aim of re-licensing is to sanitise the industry going forward.