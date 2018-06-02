Ekiti Police Command Clears Air on Shooter Policeman

Ekiti Police Command Clears Air on Shooter Policeman

- June 2, 2018
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
The Spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu in an interview with Channels TV on Friday night had this to say about the Policeman that shot Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele in Ekiti.

“He’s not a fake policeman, he’s our officer but he was on illegal duty in Ekiti State.

“He was an officer posted as Guard at a Bank in Ikeja, Lagos but he illegally escorted a Politician to Ekiti State on illegal duty.

“The Politician came from Lagos to attend the rally. The politician has also been quizzed.”

