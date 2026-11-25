KEY POINTS

Anthropic shares fell 12.6 per cent to $76.60 on Tuesday, below their $83 initial public offering price.

The decline threatens to erase nearly $200 billion in market value, days after the AI company reached a $2 trillion debut valuation.

Insider share sales, cheaper competing AI models and concerns about data centre spending are weighing on investor confidence.

Anthropic’s inclusion in major global stock indexes could attract fresh demand from passive investment funds.

MAIN STORY

Shares of Anthropic fell below their $83 initial public offering price on Tuesday, extending a sharp reversal just days after the developer of Claude recorded a historic Nasdaq debut.

The stock was last down 12.6 per cent at $76.60, significantly below its opening price of $111.50 on November 19. The decline put the company on course to lose close to $200 billion in market value.

Anthropic had closed its first trading session 17 per cent above its IPO price, briefly reaching a valuation of $2 trillion. Its valuation has since fallen to about $1.5 trillion, equivalent to roughly 40 times its sales over the previous 12 months.

The selloff comes amid a broader retreat in technology stocks, with investors reassessing the high valuations of artificial intelligence companies and the substantial spending required to develop and operate their systems.

THE ISSUES

Anthropic’s decline has renewed questions about whether the market has placed excessive valuations on companies expected to benefit from the AI boom.

The business depends on significant computing infrastructure to develop and run its AI models. Higher interest rates could increase the cost of financing data centre expansion, while a slowdown in infrastructure investment could affect the company’s ability to develop products and generate future revenue.

The company also faces competition from cheaper open-weight AI models developed by firms such as DeepSeek, Mistral and Moonshot AI. Unlike proprietary models such as Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini, open-weight models can be downloaded and adapted by users, potentially putting pressure on pricing.

Another concern is the potential supply of shares from company insiders. Anthropic’s IPO arrangements allow some employees and insiders to sell portions of their holdings from the first trading day, with additional releases scheduled around earnings announcements.

A filing showed that Chief Executive Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei each sold more than 3.37 million shares worth over $280 million to the IPO’s underwriters a day after the debut.

The underwriters also exercised their option to purchase additional shares, increasing the IPO’s gross proceeds to a record $93.5 billion. The additional share supply could make it harder for the stock to recover.

WHAT’S NEXT

Anthropic’s performance will be watched as an indicator of investor appetite for high-valued AI companies.

The company’s experience is not unprecedented. SpaceX, whose $85.7 billion June listing was the world’s largest before Anthropic’s debut, took about a month to fall below its IPO price. Facebook, now Meta Platforms, also traded below its offer price on its second day in 2012.

However, Anthropic could receive some support from its inclusion in major stock market indexes. MSCI is scheduled to add the company to its global standard indexes at the November 30 close.

Index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates that passive investment funds could purchase up to 30 per cent of the shares offered by the end of the year.

BOTTOM LINE

Anthropic’s fall below its IPO price shows how quickly investor enthusiasm can fade when expectations and valuations are high. The company’s long-term market value will depend on its ability to sustain growth, manage computing costs and compete with cheaper AI models, rather than the excitement surrounding its stock market debut.

Reuters