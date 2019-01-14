An Egg Surpasses Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Picture on Instagram

The record for the most liked photo on Instagram has been broken. It previously belonged to reality TV star Kylie Jenner. It now belongs to an egg.

Over the weekend, a photograph of an egg became the most popular on the Facebook-owned image sharing site. 25 million people liked the photo, where as in comparison, only 18 million liked Jenner’s photo announcing the birth of her baby with rapper Travis Scott.

The egg’s account, “world_record_egg,” gained 2.6 million followers in the process, which could theoretically mean it is a social media influencer. In response to the egg beating her record, Jenner responded on her own Instagram account with a video of her cracking an egg open.

Very little is currently known about who is responsible for the account. The most obvious explanation in my view is that this is a Dadaist joke that went viral. At a time online when brands have personalities and people manage themselves as extentions of a brand, it is amusing that the best micro-managed marketing on Instagram can be beaten by an egg.