Amusan Ahead Into Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-finals

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, the holder of the world record, advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 100-meter race in Paris on Wednesday in preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

Alaysha Johnson of the United States finished second in her heat with a time of 12.61 seconds, while Amusan won in 12.49 seconds.

With a time of 12.84, Jamaican Janeek Brown also qualified in third position at the Stade de France for the heat.

The three and 12 other competitors, including Puerto Rican Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, proceeded to Friday’s semi-finals, according to the News Agency.

They are to be joined by the next three fastest runners from the five heats, as well as those who will qualify from the repechage round by midday Thursday.

Races in the repechage round will take place on Thursday morning, with 21 runners fighting for three semi-final slots.

NAN reports that the event’s final will take place on Saturday.