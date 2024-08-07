Bitcoin Surge Pushes Cryptos Market Cap To $2T

Bitcoin’s recent recovery from its messy side has allowed the global cryptocurrency market capitalization to reach $2 trillion once again. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has risen 1.64% to $56,700 after plunging to a $52,000 range on Monday. This is the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The sell-off matched the concern of a global breakdown following an unanticipated increase in U.S. employment. The worry that the United States would enter a recession due to selling in the worldwide market and the cryptocurrency market persisted at the time.

The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, saw a sharp decline as well, but like Bitcoin, ETH is currently rising. According to data from coinmarketcap.com, Ethereum is higher, trading at $2,500 after reaching $2,300 because of retail investors repositioning in the cryptocurrency space.

BNB is $491, having seen a marginal gain of 15 basis points over the last 24 hours in the market. BNB is down by 16% in the last 24 hours in the market. The global crypto market cap is $2.01 trillion, representing a 1.25% increase over the last day.

Data from the crypto exchange showed that the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $102.66 billion, which is a 39.35% decrease. DeFi volume reached $4.79 billion during the early hour on Wednesday, accounting for 4.67% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume traded in the market.

In addition , the volume of all stable coins reached $96.56 billion, which is 94.06% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 55.87%, an increase of 0.22% over the day.