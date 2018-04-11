Ajimobi to Partner with Investors to Promote Livestock Farming

The Oyo State Government has emphasised its commitment to partner more foreign and local investors to promote large scale livestock farming for the economic development of the state.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State revealed this on Monday while declaring open the Nigeria Poultry and Livestock Expo in Ibadan.

Ajimobi who was represented by Mr Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said that the state government had taken giant steps in promoting agriculture, especially, the livestock and fishery industries.

The governor said that several indigenous farmers in the state had benefitted immensely from the steps taken.

He said that the present administration in the state had created conducive environment for farmers and investors to operate without hindrance.

He added that such had ensured growth in business and economic development in the state.

According to him, our efforts have attracted many investors to the state which include GLOBUS, a major player in the poultry and fisheries industry as well as WAMCO/SAHEL, a dairy product processing plant.

“The state government in collaboration with the Federal Government and a private company, WAMCO Friesland, established five milk collection centres in various parts of the state.

“The centres are at Fasola, Maya, Alaga, Iseyin and Saki. This is to improve our cattle farmers and empower the women in the state,” he said.

Ajimobi added that the state government had also partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on a programme tagged: CBN/OYSG Loan Scheme for farmers at five percent interest rate to boost agriculture in the state.

He said that interested farmers could source the loan at the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Cooperatives. livestock and fishery farming.

He said that such would solve the problems facing the livestock industry.

Earlier, Dr Oyedele Oyediji commended the state government for improving the standard of livestock industry in the state.

Oyediji then implored the state government to ensure all hands are on deck to ensure livestock farming is profitable to local farmers.