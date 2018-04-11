A Minister Earns only N950,000 a Month- Amaechi

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that he earns only N950,000 on monthly basis under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The minister revealed this at the presentation of a book titled, ‘Dignity in Service,’ written by the late Matthew Mbu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Amaechi commended the late Mbu for the transparency he demonstrated while in government.

In the same vein, Amaechi promised to promote transparency.

“A minister earns only N950, 000 a month. Out of this money, N350, 000 is for accommodation, so there is no more money given to you. The remaining N600, 000 includes payment for your staff, personal assistants and all that.

“Nigerians like going to parties. That is one benefit of this government. We now assess our wealth and value money. Before, once you get money from the illegal means, we hold parties. There are very few parties these days because there is no more money to hold such parties.”

“There is no ‘owambe’ anymore because there is very little money to hold ‘owambe.’ The reason is that the ‘owambe’ money used to come from the government and there is no money in the government to do such.” Amaechi said.