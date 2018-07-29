Airtel Donates Medical Kits to Cancer Treatment Foundation

…Reiterates commitment to quality health-care delivery

In realization of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3), which focuses on promoting good health and well-being, leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with St. Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation, to offer better care and support to cancer patients.

At a formal ceremony held at St. Cyril’s headquarters in Lagos, yesterday (26th July, 2018), the telco donated chemotherapy infusion chairs, medical waiting room chairs, chemotherapy infusion pumps with drip stand, flat screen monitors and nursing/medical consumables, amongst other items, to the Foundation.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Mojisola Animashaun, said St. Cyril is committed to helping Nigerians in the battle against cancer, adding that the donations by Airtel will further empower and enable the foundation to expand its outreach.

“Airtel’s contribution to our Foundation is unquantifiable because it will help save lot of lives. We want to thank Airtel for their support and for rolling out a solid corporate philanthropy intervention that is impacting positively on many Nigerians,” she said.

Mrs. Joy Ibudu who also spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries of the Foundation said Airtel’s contribution is reflection of the company’s commitment to touching the lives of Nigerians.

“On behalf of all the volunteers at St. Cyril Foundation, I want to thank Airtel for their support.. We need more volunteers and support. I also want to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Airtel by supporting cancer patients in Nigeria. Treatment of cancer require financial, emotional and moral support for one to survive and it is true that need collective support”, she urged.

Some of the key stakeholders who attended the event renowned cancer advocate and President, Cancer Education and Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria, Professor Abayomi Durosinmi-Ettu; former Executive Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Foluke Aboderin; popular Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan, among others.

