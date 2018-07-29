Foreigners Not Needed to Operate Nigeria Air – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, on Friday, said Nigeria does not need to recruit foreigners in order to run the Nigerian Air.

The SFG made the remark at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) 47th convocation ceremony in Kaduna, where 256 graduating students were conferred with certificates and Diplomas from the Institute.

While noting that many Nigerian airlines are currently been managed and maintained by foreign personnel, which he said is not in the interest of the Nation’s economy, Mustapha maintained that AFIT has trained and equip both military and civilians capable of meeting the needs of the burgeoning aviation.

“I want to join my voice with the effort of the Honorable Minister of State (Aviation) to encourage Nigerians to take up that challenge and bring the jobs back home where airline maintenance and operations are handled by locals.

“You may recall that efforts are ready being made to resuscitate the national carrier with the launch of the name on July 18.

Its birth has come at a very reasonable time that we have reservoir of people that have been completely trained.

He informed that extensive plans are already underway to achieve this very laudable project by our president, who has the welfare of his people in mind.

“This must be exciting news for AFIT as it is expected that majority must be equipped to train and supply personnel to the civil aviation industry.

AFIT is therefore uniquely positioned to bridge that gap where security and commercialization of aviation meets to expand the frontiers of the industry,” he said.

Mustapha, who was the guest of honor at the event, said developing indigenous capacity requires unity of purpose and synergy of efforts among the various stakeholders in the nation’s aviation sector.

“AFIT as I stated earlier is poised to achieving slot of milestones which will impact very positively on the aviation industry,” he added.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadeeq Baba Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force is currently increasing in size, scope of operations and sophistication in the application of technology.

He urged the graduating students to, “be good ambassadors of AFIT in the discharge of Service duties while also contributing your quota to national development.”