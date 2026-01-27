Air Peace And Emirates Activate Global Interline Deal For Seamless London And Dubai Travel

Air Peace and Emirates officially activated a bilateral interline agreement on Monday, January 26, 2026, significantly expanding travel options for passengers across West Africa, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.

This partnership allows travelers to book journeys from Nigeria and other regional hubs to Dubai and London (Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted) on a single ticket. A major highlight of the deal is the “through-checked baggage” feature, which enables passengers to check their luggage at their starting point and pick it up at their final destination, eliminating the need to re-collect bags during transit in Lagos or Dubai.

The agreement drastically broadens the reach of both carriers. For Emirates, the partnership provides access to 13 domestic Nigerian cities and new regional gateways, including Banjul (Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal) via Abidjan, as well as Freetown (Sierra Leone) and Monrovia (Liberia) via Accra.

For Air Peace, the deal plugs its West and Central African network into Emirates’ massive global hub in Dubai, offering its passengers smoother connections to over 150 destinations worldwide. Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President, noted that the move strengthens Nigeria’s position as a regional aviation hub while helping international tourists explore more of Africa via Lagos.

This collaboration marks a significant diplomatic and commercial shift following years of “slot wars” and flight restrictions between Nigeria and the UAE. By moving to an interline framework, the airlines can offer coordinated schedules and frictionless travel without the operational complexity of a full codeshare.

Air Peace Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, described the agreement as a “major step” in the airline’s vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets. With the high demand for Nigeria-UK travel particularly among students and the diaspora, this single-ticket solution provides a more reliable and flexible alternative for long-haul travelers.