NCoS Dismisses Reports Of Jailbreak At Benin Custodial Centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has firmly dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging a jailbreak at the Benin Custodial Centre in Edo State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) JIN Osuji, the NCoS described the reports, which began circulating on January 24, as entirely unfounded and lacking any factual basis.

The disputed report had claimed that three inmates—allegedly including two convicted fraudsters—escaped from the custodial facility on Friday, January 16, 2026. It further alleged that the third purported escapee was among those arrested in connection with the 2020 #EndSARS protests and had yet to be convicted.

Reacting to the claims, Osuji categorically stated that no jailbreak, escape, or security breach occurred at any custodial centre in Benin City or elsewhere in Edo State.

“Comprehensive checks and verifications conducted by the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service confirm that all inmates are fully accounted for, and custodial operations across the State remain secure, stable, and under effective control,” he said.

The Service expressed concern over the failure of the media organisation responsible for the report to seek clarification from either the Edo State Command or the National Headquarters of the NCoS before publishing what it described as a serious allegation with far-reaching public safety implications.

Reassuring the public, the NCoS stated that all custodial facilities in Edo State remain secure and pose no threat to public safety. It reaffirmed its commitment to its statutory mandate of safe custody, security, and the rehabilitation of inmates.

While reiterating its respect for the media’s role in nation-building, the Service warned that it would not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals or media organisations that disseminate false, unverified, or malicious reports capable of causing public panic, undermining national security, or damaging the Service’s image.