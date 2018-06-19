AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Saroafrica International Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment

Saroafrica International is a company with linked interest in FMCG and Agric Value Chain spanning Downstream to Upstream. The Supply chain activities is a contiguous circle from Inbound, Outbound to Export. Following her businesses restructuring and repositioning, the company is further expanding her activities across all the Commercial Cities and major Agro ecology zones of Nigeria.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:



Job Title: Graduate Trainee (North)

Location: Nigeria



Job Description

We are currently recruiting graduate trainees to join our dynamic team of well managed talents, in working towards our corporate vision of building a successful company made up of successful people.

Courses/Qualification

Must be from the Northern part of Nigeria.

Minimum Second Class Upper degree in Agricultural Science, Agric Economics & Extension, Agronomy, Crop production, Crop Protection.

Must have completed the NYSC scheme or to complete by May 2018.

Required Age: 25 and below as at last birthday.

Special Skills & Key Behavioural Competencies:

Be a self-starter and live in the rural areas of our job locations

Be analytical minded with the ability to learn quickly.

Be confident and possess leadership skills.

Ability to sell.

Application Closing Date

8th June, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY



Note: If you have applied to Saro in the past 2 years, do not apply.