MANUFACTURING JOB | Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

MANUFACTURING JOB | Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

By Lolade .O
- June 19, 2018
- in JOBS, MANUFACTURING
67
0

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles. The Company’s flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below in Nigeria:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Saroafrica International Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment

Saroafrica International is a company with linked interest