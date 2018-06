he Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerates. The Group continues to grow its vision of becoming the leading provider of essential needs in Food and Shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa with sustained market leadership in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY