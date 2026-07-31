FRSC develops safety framework for EVs, CNG vehicles

Key points

FRSC is developing a safety, regulatory and enforcement framework for electric and CNG vehicles.

The Corps says the framework will support Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The agency is collaborating with regulators to establish safety standards, inspections and emergency response protocols.

Main story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is developing a comprehensive safety, regulatory and enforcement framework to support the nationwide adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed announced the initiative while speaking at the third Nigeria Auto Industry Summit, organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in Lagos.

Presenting a paper titled “The Safety of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles on Nigerian Roads,” Mohammed said the framework aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is intended to ensure that Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation is supported by strong safety standards.

He said the FRSC has strengthened vehicle inspection procedures for factory-built and converted CNG vehicles, enhanced emergency response capabilities, improved crash reporting through the National Crash Reporting Information System (NACRIS), and intensified public awareness campaigns on the safe use of emerging vehicle technologies.

According to him, the Corps is working with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and other stakeholders to develop a unified safety framework.

He said the collaboration includes the implementation of the National Gas Vehicle Management System (NGVMS), development of standard operating procedures, coordinated inspections, emergency response protocols, dedicated EV and CNG number plates, structured data sharing and sustained public education.

Mohammed added that the FRSC is supporting the pilot deployment of electric vehicles in Abuja while ensuring that all converted and factory-built CNG vehicles comply with approved safety standards.

He also urged vehicle owners, transport operators, conversion centres and other industry players to comply with established safety requirements to ensure a successful transition to cleaner mobility.

The issues

Nigeria’s push toward electric and CNG vehicles is aimed at reducing transport costs, cutting emissions and improving energy security. However, the transition requires new regulatory standards, specialised emergency response capabilities, vehicle certification systems and public awareness to ensure that the adoption of alternative-fuel vehicles does not introduce new road safety risks.

What’s being said

“These measures are designed to build public confidence while ensuring that the transition to cleaner energy does not compromise road safety.” — Shehu Mohammed, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps.

“Innovation must always be matched with responsibility.” — Shehu Mohammed, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps.

“Public safety remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s clean mobility journey.” — Shehu Mohammed, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps.

What’s next

The FRSC and its partner agencies are expected to finalise the safety framework, expand vehicle inspections and certification programmes, strengthen emergency response systems and continue pilot deployments of EVs and CNG vehicles as Nigeria accelerates its clean transportation agenda.

Bottom line

As Nigeria promotes cleaner transport technologies, the success of EV and CNG adoption will depend not only on vehicle availability but also on effective regulation, safety standards and coordinated enforcement.