AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Poultry Farm Manager at CherishAngel Farm

CherishAngel Farm is a poultry Farm located at Umudobia, Obehie in Abia State, is looking for the services of a qualified candidate to fill the position below:
Job Title: Poultry Farm Manager
Location: Abia
Job Description
- The Poultry Farm Manager will be capable of optimizing our production and profit, and can establish market for our product.
Requirement
- Interested candidates should possess relevant qualification.
Application Closing Date
28th September, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:martin.nnamdi@yahoo.com