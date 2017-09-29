AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Poultry Farm Manager at CherishAngel Farm

- September 29, 2017
CherishAngel Farm is a poultry Farm located at Umudobia, Obehie in Abia State, is looking for the services of a qualified candidate to fill the position below:

Job Title: Poultry Farm Manager

Location: Abia

Job Description

  • The Poultry Farm Manager will be capable of optimizing our production and profit, and can establish market for our product.

Requirement

  • Interested candidates should possess relevant qualification.

Application Closing Date
28th September, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:martin.nnamdi@yahoo.com

