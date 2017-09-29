AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | Poultry Farm Manager at CherishAngel Farm

CherishAngel Farm is a poultry Farm located at Umudobia, Obehie in Abia State, is looking for the services of a qualified candidate to fill the position below:



Job Title: Poultry Farm Manager



Location: Abia



Job Description

The Poultry Farm Manager will be capable of optimizing our production and profit, and can establish market for our product.

Requirement

Interested candidates should possess relevant qualification.

Application Closing Date

28th September, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:martin.nnamdi@yahoo.com