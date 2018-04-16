Agege Local Council Area Present N2.33 billion Budget Proposal for 2018

Agege Local Council has presented a N2.335 billion 2018 budget estimates before the legislative arm for consideration.

According to the document, tagged Budget of Sustainable, Social Economic and Infrastructural Development and tendered by the executive chairman, Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi on Wednesday in Lagos, recurrent expenditure gulped N1,702,331,685.97 while N633,137,063.83 went for capital projects.

The leader of the legislature, Muyideen Kola Anigbajumo, pledged expeditious but professional treatment of the appropriation bill.

Also, the council chairman renamed the legislative building after the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and an indigene, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

According to Egunjobi, the number three citizen was deserving of the honour having cut his teeth in lawmaking as a councillor and a deputy leader of the chamber.

The chairman explained that Obasa’s contribution to the development of the area was unparalleled.