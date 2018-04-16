Agege Local Council Area Present N2.33 billion Budget Proposal for 2018

Agege Local Council Area Present N2.33 billion Budget Proposal for 2018

By Victor Okeh
- April 16, 2018
- in NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
84
0
AgegeThe Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

Agege Local Council has presented a N2.335 billion 2018 budget estimates before the legislative arm for consideration.

According to the document, tagged Budget of Sustainable, Social Economic and Infrastructural Development and tendered by the executive chairman, Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi on Wednesday in Lagos, recurrent expenditure gulped N1,702,331,685.97 while N633,137,063.83 went for capital projects.

The leader of the legislature, Muyideen Kola Anigbajumo, pledged expeditious but professional treatment of the appropriation bill.

Also, the council chairman renamed the legislative building after the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and an indigene, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

According to Egunjobi, the number three citizen was deserving of the honour having cut his teeth in lawmaking as a councillor and a deputy leader of the chamber.

The chairman explained that Obasa’s contribution to the development of the area was unparalleled.

 He said: “A poster boy for rising through the ranks, he had a humble political background. At one time, inside this same building, he was a councillor and later a deputy leader of the House.“Today, he is the Speaker of the vibrant eighth Lagos State House of Assembly, and also a lawyer. So on eligibility, there is no issue. And there should be no division in Agege on this matter.”

Egunjobi added that the people of Agege hold Obasa in high esteem owing to his achievements and support for the community.

He continued: “The man has excelled in his chosen field and brought so much pride and honour to the area, prompting the expression, Agege One, Obasa One.

“We gathered here today, to help historians who will 100 years from now, record that Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was recognised in his community by his folks, who were truly impressed and inspired by his achievements, and contributions to the development of Agege.”

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Fitch Cautions Nigeria about Debt Financing Risk

Fitch Ratings has noted that sub-Saharan African (SSA) sovereign