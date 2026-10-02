Youth demand affordable finance and infrastructure following 66th Independence address

KEY POINTS

Nigerian youths have urged the Federal Government to prioritize affordable credit, stable power, and critical infrastructure to support growing enterprises.

The reactions follow President Bola Tinubu’s 66th Independence Day address, which emphasized industrial growth, job creation, and economic expansion.

Young entrepreneurs stress that high operating costs and stringent loan requirements continue to hinder business survival despite ongoing policy interventions.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian youths have called on the Federal Government to translate broad economic goals into tangible access to affordable financing, reliable infrastructure, and sustainable job opportunities.

The appeals followed President Bola Tinubu’s 66th Independence Anniversary broadcast, which focused on leveraging the country’s demographic strength to drive enterprise, industrial growth, and production.

During his national address, President Tinubu stated that the administration has transitioned from the emergency reform phase toward shared and widespread prosperity.

Highlighting plans to use gas resources for industrial power, expand digital connectivity, and utilize consumer credit schemes via CREDICORP, the president noted that the government aims to empower young Nigerians to build domestic enterprises and create employment.

However, young entrepreneurs and students responding to the address argued that structural bottlenecks at the micro-level still require urgent intervention. Daniel Chidiebere, a fashion entrepreneur, noted that accessing startup or expansion capital remains a major hurdle due to prohibitive interest rates and rigid collateral terms.

Similarly, small-business owner Damola Adewuyi emphasized that while funding is necessary, reducing high operational overheads such as electricity and transport costs, is vital for enterprise survival. Other respondents, including student Victor Ikechukwu and recent graduate Peculiar Johnson, stressed the need for rigorous monitoring of youth support frameworks to ensure interventions reach active producers and generate long-term employment.

THE ISSUES

High interest rates and restrictive lending conditions prevent young entrepreneurs from securing the capital required to scale their businesses. Escalating operating expenses, driven by unreliable power and transport costs, continue to erode profit margins for small and medium-scale enterprises.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“For me, the major issue is access to finance. Many young people have good business ideas, but the money to start or expand is difficult to get.”

Daniel Chidiebere, Fashion Entrepreneur

“Giving someone a loan is good, but if electricity, transportation and other operating costs remain high, the business may still struggle.”

Damola Adewuyi, Small-Business Owner

“Our responsibility is to ensure that this great demographic strength becomes an engine of production rather than a source of despair.”

President Bola Tinubu

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders across the entrepreneurial ecosystem will monitor how federal implementation agencies deploy credit facilities and industrial infrastructure to meet youth employment targets.

BOTTOM LINE

Following the presidential independence address, Nigerian youths are pressing for accessible funding channels and reduced operational costs to match the administration’s industrial growth objectives.