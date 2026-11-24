KEY POINTS

The All Africa Intellectual Property Summit has called for stronger partnerships to help African countries commercialise inventions, research and creative works.

The Nairobi Declaration sets out a framework for integrating intellectual property into trade, industrial development and the creative economy.

Botswana will host the eighth summit in 2027.

MAIN STORY

The All Africa Intellectual Property Summit (AAIPS) has urged African governments, businesses and research institutions to strengthen collaboration and turn innovation and creativity into greater economic value for the continent.

The summit’s chairman, Sand Mba-Kalu, made the call on Monday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the outcome of its seventh edition, held in Nairobi, Kenya, from November 11 to 13, 2026.

He also announced the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration on Intellectual Property and Africa’s Economic Transformation and the inauguration of the Governing Council of the All Africa Intellectual Property Association.

Mba-Kalu said the declaration provides a common direction for cooperation across trade, industry, research, health and the creative economy.

The summit focused on integrating intellectual property into Africa’s trade, industrial development and creative economy, with the aim of helping the continent retain more value from the knowledge and products created by its people.

“Intellectual property is critical to determining how inventions, businesses’ brands and creative works generate economic value.

“Africa must earn greater value from the knowledge, inventions and creative works of its people,” he said.

THE ISSUES

Mba-Kalu said African businesses need better access to information on intellectual property protection, registration costs, procedures, contracts and dispute resolution to compete in regional and international markets.

He called for closer coordination among trade authorities, intellectual property institutions, export promotion agencies and business support organisations.

He also identified pharmaceutical manufacturing as an area where intellectual property could support industrial growth through research partnerships, licensing and technology transfer.

However, he stressed that these efforts must be supported by manufacturing capacity and effective regulation to ensure access to safe, affordable and quality medicines.

On research commercialisation, he urged universities, research institutes and businesses to work more closely to turn scientific discoveries into marketable products.

He said researchers needed assistance in assessing market demand, establishing ownership rights and negotiating agreements with commercial partners.

The summit chairman also called on financial institutions, investors and development partners to create financing opportunities based on the commercial value of intellectual property assets. Clear ownership, sound contracts, market demand and realistic revenue projections, he said, could improve businesses’ prospects of attracting investment.

For the creative industry, Mba-Kalu advocated transparent royalty collection and payment systems to ensure musicians, filmmakers, writers, designers and performers receive fair compensation for their work.

He further called for African creators and technology businesses to participate in discussions on artificial intelligence, particularly on licensing, attribution and payment for the use of creative works.

WHAT’S NEXT

The newly inaugurated Governing Council of the All Africa Intellectual Property Association is expected to strengthen professional cooperation among intellectual property institutions, practitioners, researchers and businesses across the continent.

Mba-Kalu said the association would promote knowledge exchange, partnerships and continued engagement between editions of the summit.

He urged governments to integrate intellectual property into their industrial, trade and innovation policies while improving access to related services for small businesses, women, young innovators and local communities.

He also announced that Botswana had been selected to host the eighth AAIPS in 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

Africa’s challenge is not only to produce more inventions and creative works but also to build systems that help innovators and businesses protect, finance and commercialise them. The Nairobi Declaration seeks to make intellectual property a stronger part of the continent’s industrial and economic development.