AFCON 2025: Full Profile Of Nigeria’s Group C Rivals Ahead Of Morocco Tournament

The countdown to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has intensified as the competition prepares to make history as the first AFCON edition scheduled across the Christmas and New Year period. The tournament will open on December 21 with hosts Morocco taking on Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat at 19:00 GMT. The final will be played on January 18, 2026.
Nigeria have been placed in Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda. Below is a comprehensive preview of the Super Eagles and the three nations they will encounter in the group stage.
NIGERIA
Fixtures:
Dec 23 vs Tanzania, Fes (1200)
Dec 27 vs Tunisia, Fes (1200)
Dec 30 vs Uganda, Fes (1700)
Qualifying Campaign: Winners of Group D
Match Results:
Benin 3–0 (home), 1–1 (away)
Rwanda 1–2 (away), 0–0 (home)
Libya 1–0 (home), 3–0 (away)
Top Scorers: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen – 2 goals each
Captain: Wilfred Ndidi
Head Coach: Eric Chelle (Côte d’Ivoire)
CAF Ranking: 5
FIFA Ranking: 38
Previous Appearances: 20
Best Finish: Champions – 1980, 1994, 2013
Highest Goals Scored in a Match: DR Congo 4–2 (1976), Burkina Faso 4–2 (1978), Tunisia 4–2 (2000), South Africa 4–0 (2004), Mali 4–1 (2013)
Most Conceded in a Match: Egypt 6–3 (1963)
Nickname: Super Eagles
TUNISIA
Fixtures:
Dec 23 vs Uganda, Rabat (1430)
Dec 27 vs Nigeria, Fes (1200)
Dec 30 vs Tanzania, Rabat (1700)
Qualifying Campaign: Group A Runners-Up
Match Results:
Comoros 0–1 (home), 1–1 (away)
Gambia 1–0 (away), 2–1 (home)
Madagascar 1–0 (home), 3–2 (away)
Top Scorer: Ali Abdi – 2 goals
Captain: Ferjani Sassi
Head Coach: Sami Trabelsi
CAF Ranking: 6
FIFA Ranking: 40
Previous Appearances: 21
Best Finish: Champions – 2004
Highest Goals Scored in a Match: Ethiopia 4–0 (1965), Zambia 4–2 (1996), Zambia 4–1 (2006), Zimbabwe 4–2 (2017), Mauritania 4–0 (2022)
Most Conceded in a Match: Ethiopia 2–4 (1962, 1963), Nigeria 2–4 (2000)
Nickname: Carthage Eagles
TANZANIA
Fixtures:
Dec 23 vs Nigeria, Fes (1200)
Dec 27 vs Uganda, Rabat (1430)
Dec 30 vs Tunisia, Rabat (1700)
Qualifying Campaign: Group H Runners-Up
Match Results:
DR Congo 2–0 (home), 1–0 (away)
Guinea 1–0 (home), 2–1 (away)
Ethiopia 0–0 (away), 2–0 (home)
Top Scorers: Simon Msuva, Feisal Salum – 2 goals each
Captain: Mbwana Samatta
Head Coach: Miguel Gamondi (Argentina)
CAF Ranking: 27
FIFA Ranking: 112
Previous Appearances: 3
Best Finish: Never progressed beyond group stage
Highest Goals in a Match: Kenya 3–2 (2019)
Most Conceded in a Match: 3 goals (Kenya, Algeria in 2019; Morocco in 2024)
Nickname: Taifa Stars
UGANDA
Fixtures:
Dec 23 vs Tunisia, Rabat (1430)
Dec 27 vs Tanzania, Rabat (1430)
Dec 30 vs Nigeria, Fes (1700)
Qualifying Campaign: Group K Runners-Up
Match Results:
South Africa 2–0 (home), 2–2 (away)
Congo Brazzaville 2–0 (home), 1–0 (away)
South Sudan 1–0 (home), 2–1 (away)
Top Scorer: Denis Omedi – 2 goals
Captain: Khalid Aucho
Head Coach: Paul Put (Belgium)
CAF Ranking: 17
FIFA Ranking: 85
Previous Appearances: 7
Best Finish: Runners-Up – 1978
Highest Goals in a Match: Congo 3–1, Morocco 3–0 (1978)
Most Conceded in a Match: Algeria 4–0 (1968)
Nickname: Cranes
GROUP C HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
Nigeria vs Tanzania:
1980: Group A – Nigeria 3, Tanzania 1
Tunisia vs Uganda:
1962: Third Place – Tunisia 3, Uganda 0
1978: Group B – Tunisia 3, Uganda 1
Nigeria vs Tunisia:
1978: Third Place – Nigeria 2, Tunisia 0
2000: Group D – Nigeria 4, Tunisia 2
2004: Semi-Final – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 1 (Tunisia won 5–3 on pens)
2006: Quarter-Final – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 1 (Nigeria won 6–5 on pens)
2019: Third Place – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 0
2022: Last 16 – Tunisia 1, Nigeria 0
Uganda vs Nigeria:
1978: Semi-Final – Uganda 2, Nigeria 1
First Meetings:
Uganda vs Tanzania
Tanzania vs Tunisia