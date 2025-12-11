AFCON 2025: Full Profile Of Nigeria’s Group C Rivals Ahead Of Morocco Tournament

The countdown to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has intensified as the competition prepares to make history as the first AFCON edition scheduled across the Christmas and New Year period. The tournament will open on December 21 with hosts Morocco taking on Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat at 19:00 GMT. The final will be played on January 18, 2026.

Nigeria have been placed in Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda. Below is a comprehensive preview of the Super Eagles and the three nations they will encounter in the group stage.

NIGERIA

Fixtures:

Dec 23 vs Tanzania, Fes (1200)

Dec 27 vs Tunisia, Fes (1200)

Dec 30 vs Uganda, Fes (1700)

Qualifying Campaign: Winners of Group D

Match Results:

Benin 3–0 (home), 1–1 (away)

Rwanda 1–2 (away), 0–0 (home)

Libya 1–0 (home), 3–0 (away)

Top Scorers: Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen – 2 goals each

Captain: Wilfred Ndidi

Head Coach: Eric Chelle (Côte d’Ivoire)

CAF Ranking: 5

FIFA Ranking: 38

Previous Appearances: 20

Best Finish: Champions – 1980, 1994, 2013

Highest Goals Scored in a Match: DR Congo 4–2 (1976), Burkina Faso 4–2 (1978), Tunisia 4–2 (2000), South Africa 4–0 (2004), Mali 4–1 (2013)

Most Conceded in a Match: Egypt 6–3 (1963)

Nickname: Super Eagles

TUNISIA

Fixtures:

Dec 23 vs Uganda, Rabat (1430)

Dec 27 vs Nigeria, Fes (1200)

Dec 30 vs Tanzania, Rabat (1700)

Qualifying Campaign: Group A Runners-Up

Match Results:

Comoros 0–1 (home), 1–1 (away)

Gambia 1–0 (away), 2–1 (home)

Madagascar 1–0 (home), 3–2 (away)

Top Scorer: Ali Abdi – 2 goals

Captain: Ferjani Sassi

Head Coach: Sami Trabelsi

CAF Ranking: 6

FIFA Ranking: 40

Previous Appearances: 21

Best Finish: Champions – 2004

Highest Goals Scored in a Match: Ethiopia 4–0 (1965), Zambia 4–2 (1996), Zambia 4–1 (2006), Zimbabwe 4–2 (2017), Mauritania 4–0 (2022)

Most Conceded in a Match: Ethiopia 2–4 (1962, 1963), Nigeria 2–4 (2000)

Nickname: Carthage Eagles

TANZANIA

Fixtures:

Dec 23 vs Nigeria, Fes (1200)

Dec 27 vs Uganda, Rabat (1430)

Dec 30 vs Tunisia, Rabat (1700)

Qualifying Campaign: Group H Runners-Up

Match Results:

DR Congo 2–0 (home), 1–0 (away)

Guinea 1–0 (home), 2–1 (away)

Ethiopia 0–0 (away), 2–0 (home)

Top Scorers: Simon Msuva, Feisal Salum – 2 goals each

Captain: Mbwana Samatta

Head Coach: Miguel Gamondi (Argentina)

CAF Ranking: 27

FIFA Ranking: 112

Previous Appearances: 3

Best Finish: Never progressed beyond group stage

Highest Goals in a Match: Kenya 3–2 (2019)

Most Conceded in a Match: 3 goals (Kenya, Algeria in 2019; Morocco in 2024)

Nickname: Taifa Stars

UGANDA

Fixtures:

Dec 23 vs Tunisia, Rabat (1430)

Dec 27 vs Tanzania, Rabat (1430)

Dec 30 vs Nigeria, Fes (1700)

Qualifying Campaign: Group K Runners-Up

Match Results:

South Africa 2–0 (home), 2–2 (away)

Congo Brazzaville 2–0 (home), 1–0 (away)

South Sudan 1–0 (home), 2–1 (away)

Top Scorer: Denis Omedi – 2 goals

Captain: Khalid Aucho

Head Coach: Paul Put (Belgium)

CAF Ranking: 17

FIFA Ranking: 85

Previous Appearances: 7

Best Finish: Runners-Up – 1978

Highest Goals in a Match: Congo 3–1, Morocco 3–0 (1978)

Most Conceded in a Match: Algeria 4–0 (1968)

Nickname: Cranes

GROUP C HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Nigeria vs Tanzania:

1980: Group A – Nigeria 3, Tanzania 1

Tunisia vs Uganda:

1962: Third Place – Tunisia 3, Uganda 0

1978: Group B – Tunisia 3, Uganda 1

Nigeria vs Tunisia:

1978: Third Place – Nigeria 2, Tunisia 0

2000: Group D – Nigeria 4, Tunisia 2

2004: Semi-Final – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 1 (Tunisia won 5–3 on pens)

2006: Quarter-Final – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 1 (Nigeria won 6–5 on pens)

2019: Third Place – Nigeria 1, Tunisia 0

2022: Last 16 – Tunisia 1, Nigeria 0

Uganda vs Nigeria:

1978: Semi-Final – Uganda 2, Nigeria 1

First Meetings:

Uganda vs Tanzania

Tanzania vs Tunisia