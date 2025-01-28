AFCON 2025: Key Highlights And Group Breakdown

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The group stage draw took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday.

South Africa will compete against Egypt, captained by Mohamed Salah, in Group B. Meanwhile, hosts Morocco will open the 24-team tournament on December 21, taking on Comoros, who have a history of upsetting bigger teams. Reigning champions Ivory Coast will face Cameroon, who have won the tournament five times.

One notable storyline is Mohamed Salah’s quest to win AFCON, a title that has eluded him despite his many accolades with Liverpool. He has come close twice, finishing second in 2017 and 2022. In Group B, Egypt will also face Angola and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria, last year’s runners-up, boasts a strong attacking lineup, including African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, who held the title previously. Tunisia, making their record 17th consecutive AFCON appearance, along with Uganda and Tanzania, rounds out Group C.

In Group F, defending champions Ivory Coast will play against Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique. Amad Diallo, who recently scored a hat trick for Manchester United, is expected to play a key role for Ivory Coast.

Morocco, with stars like PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, aims to become the fourth host nation to win AFCON since 2000. Hosts in 2004 (Tunisia), 2006 (Egypt), and 2024 (Ivory Coast) all clinched the title on home soil. Morocco is also preparing for their role as co-hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Group Breakdown:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Key Dates:

Group Stage: December 21-31 (excluding December 25)

Round of 16: January 3-6, 2026

Quarter-finals: January 9-10

Semi-finals: January 14

Third-place match: January 17

Final: January 18

Venues: Matches will take place in Rabat (four stadiums), Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakesh, Fes, and Tangier.

CAF President Patrick Motsepe expressed optimism about the tournament’s success, calling it a pivotal moment for African football and a crucial step toward Morocco’s World Cup preparations.