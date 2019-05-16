Adidas Unveils Manchester United 2019/20 Home Shirt

Manchester United are putting last season behind them as quickly as possible by launching their new Adidas home shirt for the 2019/20 season – a landmark year which celebrates the 20th anniversary of their famous 1999 treble winning season.

The 2019/20 home kit features an all-new crest design, and intricate detailing paying homage to the incredible treble triumph and it’ll be worn on pitch for the first time at a Legends charity match against Bayern Munich, a game which marks the anniversary. At a glance it’s smart new design, and on closer inspection tributes to the 1999 season run throughout.

The incredible 1998/1999 season saw United make history by becoming the first club ever and since, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. Yeah, they used to be pretty good. History was made when United battled back from behind to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona, with goals from Teddy Sheringham and, now Reds manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The minutes of when those famous goals – scored in the 91st and 93rd respectively – are shown on each sleeve of the new jersey for the forthcoming season. The dates of the three title wins are also displayed along the bottom of the shirt.

An all new commemorative crest design of bold black with gold stitching takes inspiration from the one worn that season, and white shorts and black socks complete the kit.

The home goalkeeper jersey will come in a tiger pattern featuring a dark purple two-tone design, referencing the top worn by Peter Schmeichel during the 98/99 season, and we ain’t mad about that. Definitely seeing a touch of the 90s coming back on ‘keeper shirts net season and that’s to be embraced.

The first team will wear the jersey in Perth on 17th July, during their preseason tour, against the Championship’s longest serving team, Leeds United.

Source: Soccer Bible