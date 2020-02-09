Adesua Dozie Joins Mobil as Executive Director & General Counsel

An accomplished technocrat, Adesua Dozie, has joined Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited an Executive Director and General Counsel.

The appointment which is effective from December 30, 2019 is a continuation of Dozie’s impressive career trajectory which has seen her work with some of the biggest names globally.

Prior to joining Mobil, Dozie was General Counsel Africa for the General Electric Company, where she was also co-chair for the GE Women’s Network in Africa.

Dozie has also served as Secretary and legal advisor to the Coca-Cola Africa Foundation and had several senior legal roles in Africa for Coca-Cola. She has also worked for Elf Petroleum (now Total Upstream) and with the law firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke.

Dozie’s impressive CV includes being lead advisor in a number of high-value infrastructure projects across the African continent, in turn facilitating regional growth, strengthening corporate governance and compliance cultures across diverse business communities, serving as a guardian of the complex dynanics between purpose, profit and risk.

She is a passionate advocate for diversity – age, thought, gender and race – and inclusion. She is married to Uzoma Dozie and are blessed with three children.

