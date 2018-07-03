Adekunle Gold‏ Fans Get Thrilled in London Concert, Simi Doubles the Fun

Orente crooner, Adekunle Gold is fast carving a niche for himself as a superlative African entertainer.

The singer on Friday thrilled his fans at the Indigo O2 arena in London. The event, tagged ‘The About 30 concert’, saw the ‘Ire’ crooner perform with his band, 79th Element, and entertain his enthusiastic fans through a dazzling display of African costumes and dances.

One of the highpoints of the concert was when Gold sat on a throne wearing an excellent gold apparel, edged by bodyguards while his sister gave the ‘oriki’ in Yoruba alongside a brilliant talking drummer.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page on Saturday to evoke unforgettable moments of the event.

He wrote: “London. You were incredible. I don’t have words”.

Adekunle Gold’s girlfriend and partner, Simi made a surprise appearance at the concert as they jointly perform ‘No Forget’

PICTURE CREDIT: MCM