Progressive Governors Forum debunks reports of Hope Uzodimma’s removal as Chairman

Key points

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has denied reports alleging the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma as its chairman.

Viral reports claimed about 20 governors voted him out during an emergency meeting in Abuja.

PGF described the reports as false, misleading, and lacking any factual basis.

Main story

The Progressive Governors Forum has dismissed widespread reports alleging the removal of Hope Uzodimma as chairman of the forum, describing the claims as entirely false and misleading.

The denial followed reports circulated across social media and carried by some media platforms, including Arise News and Punch Newspapers, suggesting that approximately 20 governors had allegedly ousted Uzodimma during an emergency meeting in Abuja.

According to the viral claims, the alleged development occurred shortly after Vice President Kashim Shettima reportedly submitted nomination forms linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anticipated 2027 re-election bid.

However, in an official statement issued on May 7, 2026, the Director-General of the PGF, Folorunso S. Aluko, categorically denied the reports, insisting that no such meeting was held and no decision regarding the removal of the chairman was ever taken.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement read.

The Forum further clarified that its secretariat had no record of any resolution removing Uzodimma and reaffirmed that the Imo State governor remains the substantive chairman of the group.

The PGF also noted that some of the names allegedly listed as participants in the purported meeting included governors who are not members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, raising further questions about the credibility of the report.

The issues

The controversy underscores growing political tensions and heightened speculation within the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political observers believe the spread of the report reflects ongoing power calculations within the party, especially amid conversations surrounding endorsements, succession politics, and internal alignments.

The incident also highlights concerns over misinformation and the rapid spread of unverified political claims across digital platforms and sections of the media.

What’s being said

In its official reaction, the PGF maintained that the forum remains united and focused on its responsibilities.

“The Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement signed by Folorunso S. Aluko said.

The Forum advised party faithful, stakeholders, and members of the public to disregard the reports entirely.

Political commentators have meanwhile urged media organisations to exercise caution and strengthen fact-checking mechanisms before publishing politically sensitive reports.

What’s next

The denial is expected to calm tensions within the ruling party, although political conversations surrounding the APC’s internal dynamics and preparations for the 2027 elections are likely to continue.

Observers say the development may further intensify scrutiny on political reporting and misinformation, particularly as political activities ahead of the next election cycle begin to gather momentum.

The PGF leadership is also expected to continue engagements aimed at projecting unity among APC governors and party stakeholders.

Bottom line

The Progressive Governors Forum has firmly denied reports of the removal of Hope Uzodimma as chairman, insisting that no meeting or resolution to that effect ever took place. The incident highlights the growing influence of political misinformation and the heightened sensitivity surrounding Nigeria’s evolving 2027 political landscape.