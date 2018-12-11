Adamawa Gov. Presents N230.9 Billion Budget Proposal For 2019

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has presented a budget proposal of N230.9 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Fifty-five percent of the proposal is for capital projects while the balance of 45 percent is for recurrent expenditure.

Presenting the budget on Tuesday, Bindow specified that of the total N230, 989,412,375, the sum of N127,494,176,800 would be spent on development projects while N103,495,235,575 would take care of recurrent expenditures.

Bindow said the fiscal proposal, christened Budget of Next Level, would be applied to consolidate on the ‘massive’ development projects that his administration has executed since he became governor three and a half years ago.

Bindow who is particularly credited with good road networks in the state capital, Yola, and other major towns across the state, assured the House of Assembly that the proposed budget would be used to execute yet more development projects.

“I thank you for the good partnership we’ve always had. We will continue to justify the confidence that you have reposed in us,” Bindow told the members of the House of Assembly.

Responding, the House Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa, said the House would give the fiscal proposal accelerated deliberations.

And as if to prove his commitment to that promise, he promptly presided over a second reading of the proposal before the governor was ushered out of the Assembly.

The speaker who addressed pressmen immediately after the sitting, said the proposal would pass to appropriate committees within the week and that the House intended to conclude legislative proceedings on the proposal before this month runs out.