2019: Benue Gov. Presents N196.5 Billion Budget to State Assembly

Governor Samuel Ortom has presented to the Benue State House of Assembly for passage the sum of N196.5billion as the 2019 fiscal estimate.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened Budget of Security, Peace and Prosperity in Benue state to the Assembly for consideration, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Deputy, Benson Abounu said the estimate took into consideration the present economic realities in the country.

The budget is N32billion lower than the 2018 fiscal estimate representing 16% shortfall.

Breaking down the budget, Governor Ortom explained that the sum of N106,356,572,644 representing 54.1% of the total estimate was allotted for recurrent expenditure while N90,146,053,792 representing 45.9% was allotted to capital expenditure.

According to him, “what we have is a fairly balanced budget when you compare the total allocation to both the recurrent and capital expenditures.”

Breakdown the budget further, Governor Ortom explained that the sum of N52.4b was allocated to the administrative sector, N86.4billion to the economic sector, while the social sector got N52.9billion.

He assured that when passed, the estimate would be strictly implemented devoid of wastage and frivolities.

Receiving the appropriation bill on behalf of members, Speaker of the House, Mr. Titus Uba promised that the House would ensure accelerated hearing and passage of the bill.2019