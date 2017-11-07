Access Bank “Herbert Wigwe” Named 2017 West African Business Leader

Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, was recognised as ‘West African Business Leader of the Year 2017’ by the All Africa Business Leader Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa.

The announcement was made at the annual AABLA regional dinner, held during the weekend at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos and attended by industry executives from around West Africa.

The annual AABLA award sets to honour business excellence and leaders who have made considerable impact on their industry and the community.

Alexander Leibner, speaking on the awards, said this marks the start of what is set to be another memorable AABLA season, honouring business excellence across the continent.

According to the organisers, this award celebrates individuals who exemplify the best in African leadership as well as African business leaders who epitomise the core values of a successful leader, strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight – values that are imperative to carving out a powerful business in a Pan- African and global economy

Receiving the award, Wigwe, said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted among some of the most powerful West African Business Leaders that I have ever come across and extremely humbled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award. Winning this is recognition of our commitment to delivering banking excellence to our customers. We remain focused on the realisation of our strategic intent of becoming “Most Respected African Bank” and continue to explore opportunities in markets and sectors across the continent that will enable us achieve this vision.”

The 7th Annual ABBLA hosts three regional events in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria before moving on to the AABLA Finale which is scheduled to hold November 30th, 2017 in South Africa.

Access Bank Plc. is a full service commercial Bank operating through a network of 383 branches and service outlets located in major centres across Nigeria, Sub Saharan Africa, and the United Kingdom with representative offices in China, Lebanon and India

Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1998, the Bank serves its various markets through four business segments: Personal, Business, Commercial and Corporate & Investment Banking. The Bank has over 830,000 shareholders including several Nigerian and International Institutional Investors and has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last twelve years ranking amongst Africa’s top 20 banks by total assets and capital in 2016.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible and socially relevant.