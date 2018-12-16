Access Bank Ghana Appoints New Managing Director

Access Bank (Ghana) has announced the appointment of Olumide Olatunji as its new Managing Director, effective December 5, 2018.

He replaces Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku who has now taken up a new role within the Access Bank Group to support the Bank’s expansion drive in line with its new 5-year strategic growth plan.

His appointment follows the successful nomination and regulatory approval received from both the Board of Directors and the Bank of Ghana respectively.

As an experienced banker with an enviable track record of more than 20 years, Olumide will drive the continuation of the Bank’s corporate strategy of becoming one of Ghana’s leading banks by 2022, building on his commendable contribution to the Bank’s business over the years.

Until his appointment, Mr. Olatunji led the bank’s entire Commercial Banking business in Lagos, Nigeria where he provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.

He also served as a Subsidiary Director of Access Bank in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Commenting on the appointment, the Board Chairman of Access Bank (Ghana), Frank Beecham congratulated Olumide on his new appointment.

“We warmly welcome Olumide and look forward to providing him with full support from the Board. He brings with him excellent leadership qualities, breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Ghana business,” he said.

Mr. Beecham also thanked Mr. Njoku for his tenure as Managing Director.

Welcoming the news, Mr. Olatunji expressed appreciation to the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank.

“I wish to thank all our stakeholders for making me feel so welcome in this incredible country. Access Bank in Ghana has an exceptional platform of great people, bold strategy and strong momentum.

“I sincerely look forward to working with the Board of Directors, management team and employees in making Access Bank one of the leading retail banks in Ghana in line with our strategy to become ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World,’” he said.