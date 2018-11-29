Orange Lecture: Access Bank, Genesis House Partner to Fight Women Abuse

Access Bank Plc, a female-friendly bank, through its ‘Women Network’, is partnering with Genesis House to organise the 4th edition of the annual ‘Orange Lecture’ on Friday, November 30, 2018 in Lagos.

The essence of the collaboration is to support vulnerable women who have been sexually exploited through mentoring, as well as equip them with life and vocational skills to become self-reliant and productive citizens.

The event is focused on tackling violence against women which has been a problem to people from various regions, countries, societies, and which affect women irrespective of income, class, race or ethnicity.

This year’s lecture themed ‘Hear me too’ has been chosen to lend a voice to the cry for help from the female gender, who have been victims of one form of violence or the other. It will also focus on the elimination of socio-cultural factors that give credence to any form of violence in Nigeria.

Speaking on the collaboration with Genesis House, Ada Udechukwu, head, women banking at Access Bank Plc. said, “Access Bank, in addition to supporting female-owned businesses, is also very interested in the total well-being of women. Violence against women and girls is a phenomenon without national borders, and a violation of human rights that has far-reaching negative consequences on its victims.

“From statistics and cases reported, the female gender is always exposed to all sorts of gender-based violence irrespective of education, social status, location and sadly too, age. It has therefore become increasingly essential that help is given to victims and adequate sensitisation is done to prevent and end gender-based violence,” she noted.

WARIF (Women at Risk International Foundation) will also be partnering to teach participants on best practices in Nigeria and beyond to prevent and end violence against women. Also to be discussed at the Orange Lecture will be ways to strengthen national policies in line with international standards. This will ensure that survivors receive quality healthcare, legal and social services, and transform social norms that perpetuate violence against women and girls.