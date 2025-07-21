Abuja Welcomes 1,000 Athletes For 2025 African Karate Championship

At least 1,000 athletes from 31 countries have arrived in the Nigerian capital ahead of the 2025 African Karate Championship which opens July 21 and runs to July 28. Host nation Nigeria will compete across four divisions as it welcomes one of the largest assemblies of continental karate talent in recent years.

President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria Silas Agara told reporters on Sunday that final logistics are in place after a hectic build up that saw teams, technical officials and delegation staff stream into Abuja through the week. He said the turnout confirms Africa growing interest in the sport and Nigeria capacity to stage major events.

“As at Wednesday night when registration closed we had 31 countries confirmed with more than 1,000 athletes and officials,” Agara said. “Accommodation transport and visa on arrival processing have been demanding but we are on course. Most delegations are already on ground and ready.”

Competition will be decided in four categories. The cadet class covers athletes aged 14 and 15. The junior division admits ages 16 and 17. Senior and para karate events are open to athletes 18 and above. Agara added that the General Assembly of the African Karate Federation will also convene in Abuja during championship week further elevating the significance of Nigeria hosting rights.

Karate Federation Technical Director Dave Jegede said Nigeria will field 60 athletes drawn from a preparation programme that included four national and two regional tune up championships. “Our athletes have been in camp and competing regularly,” he said. “Many are African champions and medalists at continental and Commonwealth levels. With the work we have put in we are confident Nigeria will make the country proud.”

The arrival of full delegations now shifts focus to competition mats where continental rankings medals and national pride will be at stake through finals day on July 28.