Bitget Launches $6 Million USDT Global Trading Contest, Targets Traders From 100+ Countries

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially launched its annual King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) trading competition with a prize pool of six million USDT. This year’s edition promises to be the largest yet, drawing participants from over 100 countries and introducing fresh formats like team battles, bot trading, copy trading, and on-chain trading.

The contest will award cash equivalent prizes in USDT and unlock non cash partner experiences for top performers, including LALIGA matchday access, MotoGP circuit passes and other premium rewards that extend beyond trading results. Bitget said the broader reward mix is meant to boost participation across skill levels and geographies.

Bitget Chief Executive Officer Gracy Chen said, “Every year during KCGI we witness traders across the globe strategize synchronize and innovate. There is a lot of community and teamwork involved KCGI is our way of showing gratitude to our top traders. We are excited to kick off this year competition with 6 million USDT up for grabs and a range of dynamic challenges ahead. We invite our community to lead win and shape the future of trading.

KCGI 2025 introduces four main competitive tracks that reflect how digital asset trading has evolved on the platform. These are Team Battle for squad based performance, Copy Trading Showdown for strategy leaders and followers, Bot Trading Competition for automated and algorithm driven entries, and an On chain Arena focused on decentralized activity.

Registration is open and Bitget is urging early sign ups, noting that traders who join ahead of the official start can lock in bonuses, team captain slots and mystery reward draws. The Team Battle segment formally begins July 24 with other segments running on overlapping schedules through August under the KCGI calendar.

Bitget positions the annual KCGI as a flagship community event that showcases social and copy trading on its exchange while expanding its reach among regional trading communities worldwide. The company says it serves users across a global footprint and is building out a wider Web3 ecosystem around trading tools, partnerships and live fan experiences.