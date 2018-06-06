Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Approves 50billion-dirham to Boost Economy

- June 6, 2018
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - June 05, 2017: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (center L), speaks with His Grace Bishop Youlious General Bishop Cairo Egypt (center R), prior to an iftar reception at Al Bateen Palace. ( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) ---

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince said on Tuesday , June 5, said he had approved 50 billion dirham ($13.61 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the emirate, which would make it easier to do business, help tourism and create jobs.

Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted that the new initiative will also speed up contract payments to the private sector and exempt new licenses from the requirement of having a physical presence in the emirate in the first two years,Reuters reports.

He also ordered the provision of at least 10,000 jobs for emiratis in the private and public sectors over the next five years.

 

 

