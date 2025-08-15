PenCom Seeks Higher Pension Share For Police Officers

The National Pension Commission has asked the Federal Government to increase its pension contribution for police personnel from 10 to 20 per cent and raise their monthly pensions to 75 per cent of their last salary before retirement.

PenCom Director-General Ms Omolola Oloworaran made the proposal during a visit to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun in Abuja, following protests by retired officers demanding improved welfare and exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Reforms being pursued include introducing a health insurance scheme for retirees, expanding the Retirement Resettlement Fund and overhauling the police pension structure under the CPS. Oloworaran, however, maintained that removing the police from the scheme is unnecessary, urging patience while ongoing reforms are implemented.

IG Egbetokun welcomed PenCom’s intervention, pledging continued cooperation to resolve officers’ pension concerns.

PenCom further disclosed it is collaborating with the Head of Service on a new gratuity scheme to begin in 2026, which will grant treasury-funded federal workers one year of total emoluments at retirement.